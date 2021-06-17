In the face of evidence that he wasn't solely responsible for the death of his passenger, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam has moved to, and a judge has ordered, charges against Alan Calanda be dismissed without prejudice.

According to a release from the OAG, a supplemental inquiry was conducted following an initial determination that the death of Glen Cruz Jr. was the result of negligent homicide. The second review revealed, according to the OAG, that Calanda was operating a poorly maintained company vehicle, one without working seatbelts or doors.

Calanda and Cruz were coworkers on duty at the time of the crash, which took place on Oct. 1, 2020. The vehicle was a Detry Pumping Service wastewater pump truck, Post files show.

"Because these and other factors beyond Mr. Calanda's control contributed to the car accident, prosecutors believed there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Calanda was responsible for the death of Mr. Cruz," the OAG stated.

Cruz's family was informed and consulted throughout the process, and they do not believe Calanda should be held criminally liable for the death, according to the release.

OAG spokesperson Carlina Chargualaf confirmed that Judge Arthur Barcinas, who presided over the case, granted the AG's motion, without objection from defense counsel.