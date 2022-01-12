A Superior Court of Guam Judge has recused himself from hearing the criminal case against the former deputy director of the Department of Corrections.

Judge Vernon Perez stated in a disqualification memorandum that he will not accept agreements to continue to hear this matter, as he is closely acquainted with defendant Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje and his family.

“Based on these relationships, I must disqualify myself to avoid any appearance of impartiality,” Perez stated.

The case will be assigned to another judge.

Earlier this month, Terlaje, 45, pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors. It’s alleged that he exposed the victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017 and ignored and abused his position as a government official in relation to a crime.

Terlaje is accused of helping then-Yona Mayor Jesse Blas who allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.

He remains free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Terlaje, who was also a captain with the Marshals Services Division in the Judiciary of Guam, was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, as well as Superior Court probation officers and court marshals, excluding his assigned probation officer.