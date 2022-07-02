A police lieutenant with the Guam Police Department, who has since retired from the force, will have to wait another week to answer the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jojo Templo Garcia, 56, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday for arraignment.

Quan told the parties he had to disqualify himself from the case because of his past working relationship with GPD.

The case was assigned to Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison. Garcia will be back in court July 6.

Garcia faces three counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, and three counts of reckless conduct, along with an additional charge of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly threatened four victims between November 2021 and January 2022.

Garcia remains free on bond.

In December 2021, cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while Garcia, who was off duty, was allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Post files state. It’s believed that Garcia was on his property at the time.