A judge ordered that evidence gathered from a traffic stop that resulted in a man facing drug charges cannot be used by the prosecution.

In 2019, Zerxes Viva was pulled over by police, who found a black pouch containing a digital scale, a large plastic straw and multiple baggies containing various amounts of methamphetamine. Police also seized a large, black-handled kitchen knife, $1,784 in cash and a cellphone, Post files state.

In January, Viva's defense attorney asked Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino not to allow the evidence seized to be used by the government against Viva because the police conducted an unlawful search.

Tolentino agreed the evidence could not be used because the search of Viva's car occurred after he was pulled over on Dec. 28, 2019, for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The judge explained police officers did not have probable cause to search Viva's car, but did so because an officer recognized Viva.

Viva, however, was required under the terms of his parole conditions at the time to consent to search by any law enforcement officer.

Tolentino subsequently ordered the drugs, paraphernalia and other items found could not be used as admissible evidence against Viva.

"Any items found on Defendant's person were found as the result of an arrest stemming from the unlawful search; Defendant would not have been arrested absent the discovery of the illegal drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle," Tolentino wrote in his order.

Viva is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.