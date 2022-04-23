Judge extends deadline for plan to pay abuse survivors

A federal judge on Friday "reluctantly" granted the request of the Archdiocese of Agana and its bankruptcy creditors for two more weeks to present a joint plan, which includes payment for nearly 300 survivors of Guam clergy sexual assaults.

The church and its creditors, during a status hearing, requested the new extension, citing "new issues" that surfaced while they were finalizing the submission of a joint plan that would get the archdiocese out of its bankruptcy.

Archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser and Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors attorney Edwin Caldie said, because of the ongoing mediation process, which they said is confidential, they could not discuss the details of the new issues at this point.

But they said the new issues "do not do any damage" to what they have agreed on, in principle, as part of the joint plan.

"They are not deal breakers and they don’t damage what we have fundamentally agreed upon. They simply are matters that have to be addressed and we are addressing them," Elsaesser told U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Elsaesser said the issues are eminently and imminently solvable.

Caldie also assured the judge that there's been substantial progress, since the last status hearing, in coming up with a joint plan.

The judge said she's "reluctantly" granting the request for additional time. While disappointed that an amended plan wasn't presented by her already revised April 22 deadline, she said she understands the parties' concerns.

But, just the same, the judge is keeping the pressure on the parties. It's been more than three years since the archdiocese filed for reorganization bankruptcy protection in January 2019.

Tydingco-Gatewood said she trusts that the parties will meet the new deadline of May 13.

'Melting ice cube'

Both Elsaesser and Caldie told the judge they were ready to file amended plans if need be, but that would mean filing two competing plans again instead of a joint plan.

Two competing plans mean all parties' attorneys need to review and file responses to each of the plans, which means more time and resources, and that legal fees and other expenses will continue to increase.

Elsaesser said the archdiocese bankruptcy estate continues to be a "melting ice cube" because of professional fees and administrative expenses.

The archdiocese bankruptcy case has so far cost $7.58 million in legal and other professional fees alone, and the whole cost is required to be paid by the archdiocese, based on a review by The Guam Daily Post of court filings.

The longer the legal battle continues, the more money the archdiocese has to pay lawyers, on top of what it would be paying survivors of clergy sexual assaults.

"I want to emphasize, this is not an attempt on the archdiocese's part to delay anything," Elsaesser said. "It's really to expedite what we believe we are very close to accomplishing."

Clergy sex abuse survivor Leo Tudela, at the hearing, said he welcomed the progress made in coming up with a joint plan for the survivors, but he's also hoping this will be the last extension request.

The archdiocese previously said it could pay abuse survivors between $27.96 million and $34.88 million.

Its creditors, mostly abuse survivors, filed their own payment plan calling for at least $100 million and real estate assets.