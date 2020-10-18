Judge extends stay in Guam clergy abuse cases

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Saturday issued orders extending the stay in Guam's clergy sex abuse cases through Jan. 15, 2021.

The additional 90-day stay will give the plaintiffs and defendants more time to continue or pursue settlement talks.

If settlement negotiations fail, nearly 300 clergy abuse claims could go to trial.

These stay orders apply to parties who are not under the Archdiocese of Agana's automatic bankruptcy stay.

The judge ordered the parties to "continue in good faith settlement negotiations."

She also ordered plaintiffs to "make good faith efforts in effectuating proper service on defendants who have not been served."

Plaintiffs who are unable to provide service by Jan. 15 are ordered to file by Jan. 21 an explanation to the court stating "why the court should not dismiss the case against the defendant who has not been served," and the steps taken to attempt proper service.