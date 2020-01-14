Eric Miller, the administrative law judge of the Civil Service Commission, is recommending, following a hearing in November, that the decision to terminate former State Historic Preservation Officer Lynda Aguon be affirmed.

The parties are now set to argue before the commission, which must make the final decision on the matter.

Aguon was terminated in June 2019.

She was accused of retaliating against or belittling staff, and unauthorized use of a government vehicle, including use of a vehicle to get lunch at Chamorro Village.

Serious insubordination is met with termination

In his findings of fact, conclusion of law and recommendations, Miller wrote that Aguon refused to comply with a May 9, 2019, order to address personal documents from Administrative Assistant Christine Olkeriil, as well as an order not to talk about an investigation of complaints involving her, and that these actions are examples of serious insubordination which support her termination.

The allegation that she asked a colleague to drop his complaint against her, and an allegation that she retaliated against another employee by requesting his termination, were serious enough to warrant 20-day suspensions, but not termination, Miller wrote.

Regarding the vehicle, Miller said it may have been unwise to use an official government vehicle, but the lunch was in part a working lunch, and the vehicle use did not support an adverse action.

None of the other allegations would be cause of termination either, he added.

Lawyer: Aguon’s boss was scheming to get rid of her

In his objections to the findings, attorney John Bell, Aguon's attorney, said his client was unfairly terminated for what amounted to, at worst, "minor instances of insubordination."

"The record reflects there were several mitigating circumstances, and that such unduly harsh punishment was meted out without any attempt at progressive discipline and after over 30-plus years of discipline-free, faithful, honorable and honorable public service," Bell wrote.

Aguon was not meaningfully insubordinate with regard to the May 2019 order, or the order not to talk about the investigation into complaints against her, he added.

Bell said Aguon's director at the Department of Parks and Recreation, Richard Ybanez, was scheming to get rid of his client and reinstall his close friend, Patrick Lujan, in her place.

The same man was "insisting that Aguon deal directly with the same woman, Olkeriil, who had a history of cursing at and threatening Aguon with violence," Bell said. What appeared to be insubordination out of context was a protected grievance under the circumstances, he added.

’An illegal witch hunt’

The CSC should consider that DPR failed to place Aguon on leave during their investigation of her, which could have avoided issues, according to Bell.

"Aguon stands by her position that the entire investigation was an illegal witch hunt, with the motive and the means equally unlawful," he said.

DPR failed to establish its burden that DPR was correct to fire Aguon simply because she may have spoken briefly about the investigation against her, Bell added.

Parks and Rec disagrees with some of judge’s findings

DPR also responded to Miller's recommendation, and while management agreed with the ultimate conclusion, it objected to and disagreed with "other vague factual allegations, and conclusions by the ALJ."

Specifically, whether charges support adverse action and/or whether some events would only support a 20-day suspension.

"ALJ Miller failed to state with specificity all conduct for which Ms. Aguon was insubordinate, and failed to reference her testimony under oath on Oct. 29, 2019, where she admitted to multiple acts of insubordination on May 14, 2019, and May 15, 2019," the government's objection stated.

Miller also omitted any reference to management's factual allegations and charges of her insubordinate conduct on May 15, 2019, the government added.

The government said it didn’t ask Miller to hear the matter because it wanted commissioners to read exhibits and hear from recordings and witnesses themselves.