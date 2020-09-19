Judge frees more from quarantine

A mother and her two sons, in one case, and a man, in another case, were ordered released from quarantine following a Superior Court judge's decisions Friday afternoon.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze McDonald Iriarte's first decision on Friday afternoon ordered the release of Dededo resident Janella Cruz and her two sons from a government quarantine facility at the Dusit Beach Resort.

Cruz's attorney, Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu, had argued before the judge that her clients were being held illegally by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“The larger picture is Cruz has a fundamental right to her liberty,” the judge said.

Cruz was not told she had the right to legal counsel until several days into her quarantine, and the judge said, “There is absolutely no justification for her civil commitment.”

The judge ruled Cruz did not volunteer to be quarantined. She wasn't even a traveler.

“The court is ordering that Public Health release Ms. Cruz and her children immediately,” the judge said during a hearing on Friday afternoon.

Prior to the quarantine, Cruz said she was told by Public Health officials three times through the 311 hotline that she would be able to pick up her children, who were arriving from Saipan on a Sept. 7 fight. She was told she could take them to quarantine at home.

It was said in court that the children both had negative test results for COVID-19. however, when Cruz arrived to pick up her sons at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, she was informed she would need to join her boys at the government quarantine facility. If she did not accompany her sons, Cruz was told, they would be placed with strangers. Cruz was not a passenger on the flight and contends she was rushed to sign the voluntary quarantine forms.

DPHSS Director Art San Agustin testified in the court hearing that parents not staying in quarantine with their unaccompanied minors would result in the minors being placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Cruz is among a handful of Guam residents in quarantine who have filed a petition with the local court. In a separate case, the court ruled DPHSS failed to notify arriving passengers of their due process rights.

The travelers have the right to be informed they can petition the court for release from quarantine, according to the court's ruling a week ago in favor of a Customs officer and his children.

'Another huge win for civil rights'

Taimanao-Ayuyu told The Guam Daily Post, "This is another huge win for civil rights! For parents! For children!"

Janella Cruz said she held the hands of her two boys, Joseph, 16, and Jerome, 14, tight as they listened to the judge announce her decision that they were free to go home.

“I broke down and felt relieved,” the mother said. “It’s a really good feeling and I am very grateful for my attorney for that.”

“I don’t have a bitter heart. That’s not me. This was one big misunderstanding, one big mess. It’s chaotic and it’s all because of the virus. If they had taken some time to listen and hear out the situation. We were rushed because of other passengers were waiting, but how about they put us in an area to go through the papers and read it ... if given the opportunity and option then I think that would not have happened,” Janella Cruz said.

“We came home and I explained to my two sons that this is not a big battle. There’s a bigger fight we have to fight and that’s the virus. Coming home and feeling freedom is one thing, but we are not free from the virus yet.”

She said she and her sons will complete their 14-day quarantine at home. They've spent 11 days at the government quarantine facility.

Another case, another traveler freed

Shortly after the judge ruled in favor of the Cruz family, the judge granted the request by another traveler, Sean Convento, to be released from the hotel quarantine site on Friday.

“Without any basis to find that Public Health has complied with Guam law and due process rights, the only conclusion I have is Public Health has not complied with Guam law,” Iriarte said.

Convento flew into Guam from Seattle, Washington, about 11 days ago and has been held in the government quarantine facility at the Dusit Beach Resort in Tumon.

He was represented by attorney Tom Fisher, who made an offer during Friday’s hearing to withdraw the petition before the court if Public Health would release his client.

DPHSS didn’t immediately respond to Fisher’s request, but opposed the petition in court.

“We’re happy with the ruling,” Fisher said. “The government of Guam may not run roughshod over the people’s fundamental constitutional rights.”

Judge Iriarte will continue hearings on Saturday morning for more passengers who have taken the local health department to court.

A handful of passengers have since filed petitions in the local court after the judge's ruling about a week ago that DPHSS had failed to inform arriving passengers being taken to government quarantine of their due process rights.