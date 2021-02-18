Judge gives family violence defendant more time to understand plea deal

A mother who dangled her 2-year-old daughter over a balcony to get the child to stop crying has signed a deal, but the presiding judge isn't ready to accept the plea.

Twenty-year-old Noriann Tommy went before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez through a telephone call, ready to plead guilty to family violence.

But when Perez questioned her regarding her understanding of the plea agreement, the judge came to the conclusion that the defendant needed more time.

Perez explained the judicial process in taking a case to trial versus entering into a plea agreement. However, Tommy still expressed a lack of understanding.

"I am almost inclined to just allow you to make sure that you fully understand and maybe asked if we could have a hearing on Zoom where I could see you or maybe even come to my courtroom to make your change of plea. And I would ask that maybe one more opportunity for you to sit down with your lawyer to make sure that you fully understand what's really kind of in front of you," Perez said.

Tommy has entered into a family violence deferred plea agreement. As part of the deal, if Tommy abides by all the conditions of the plea agreement in a timely manner, the case will be dismissed and the arrest expunged from the public record.

Perez said, "Even though I explained it, I'd rather have your attorney talk to you a little bit more about that. So I am inclined to allow that meeting or two to happen."

Perez provided a three-week continuance to allow Tommy to gain an understanding of the implication of a change of plea.

The judge advised Tommy, who has missed court hearings in the past, to ensure her physical presence at the continued change of plea hearing.

Tommy was arrested in November 2019 and charged with child abuse, family violence and reckless conduct. The plea agreement calls for the dismissal of all charges except the family violence charge.

The change of plea hearing is set for March 9 at 2 p.m.