A 70-year-old man who has spent half his life in prison will serve another 2-1/2 years for being in possession of firearms after being convicted of a felony.

Jesus San Agustin Ignacio appeared Tuesday afternoon in the District Court of Guam, almost five years after a .22-caliber rifle and a .30-caliber rifle, plus an assortment of ammunition, were seized from his home.

Ignacio was indicted in June 2022and pleaded guilty in September 2022.

Ignacio appeared for sentencing before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, who first heard from the U.S. Probation Office and attorneys regarding their recommendations.

Probation Officer Janet Yamashita and Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin Petersburg both suggested a 30-month, or 2-1/2 year, sentence, with Petersburg basing his recommendation on Ignacio's "significant criminal record."

"He was previously convicted of felony in possession of a firearm in 1991, so this is his second offense for the exact same conduct. And even during that offense in 1991, he served an initial 14-month sentence. And while he was on supervised release, was arrested again for possessing a firearm illegally and his supervised release was revoked in that matter," Petersburg said during his recommendation of the maximum 30-month sentence for Ignacio.

Federal Public Defender John Gorman responded by asking for a 24-month, or two-year sentence, due to Ignacio's age.

"The Sentencing Commission keeps statistics of recidivism and it's very clear someone who is a senior citizen like Mr. Ignacio is not a threat to commit any more crimes," said Gorman who added Ignacio is a "sad case" as he was homeless and used the weapons for hunting.

Despite the argument on his behalf, Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced him to the 2-1/2 years after reading off Ignacio's criminal record, which started when he was 32.

"I hope this is your last time committing a crime. Just go in there, try to redeem yourself and come back out," she said to Ignacio. "You're old enough to learn from it."

Indictment

According to Guam Daily Post files, multiple unregistered firearms and drugs were seized by police after a raid at a home on Tun Kiko Feja Street in Mangilao on Feb. 22, 2018.

Authorities said the raid was part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Ignacio was found with a loaded .22-caliber rifle by his bed, news files state. Officers with the Guam Police Department seized 10 unregistered firearms, ammunition of multiple calibers, multiple magazines, drug paraphernalia, several glass pipes with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, plastic baggies and five marijuana plants.

Ignacio was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2006. The woman in the case was 21, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.