Judge: Government ‘conveyed’ wastewater plant to other parties

Judge Elyse Iriarte has issued a decision and order in a yearslong legal dispute between the Guam Waterworks Authority and Core Tech International Corp. concerning which party owns property that includes the Northern Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Her 38-page order, issued Aug. 14, concludes that Core Tech has a bona fide claim and legal protections to the land, given that it lawfully acquired its title during a mortgage sale of the property from a previous owner. The case has implications for landowners throughout Guam, who may have properly bought property the government subsequently asserts claim over years later.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo didn't respond to a request for comment as of press time Thursday.

Iriarte's order stated that any interest in the lots under scrutiny in the case conveyed by the government of Guam to GWA in the past was “reverted,” according to the language in conveyance documents.

“Moreover, GovGuam also conveyed the same property to third parties, and title to the property eventually ended up in the hands of Core Tech upon Core Tech’s reliance on Certificates of Title issued to Core Tech’s predecessor,” the judge ruled. “Core Tech was entitled to rely upon those Certificates of Title, and therefore its title is protected under Guam’s Land Title Registration law.”

The case began in December 2018, when the government of Guam petitioned the local court to cancel and amend the certificates of title issued to Core Tech and to the previous owner of the property, Younex Enterprises. GWA intervened in the case in March 2019.

Government officials have argued that conditional use agreements and maps excluded the wastewater plant from any transfer of the Dededo parcels, the record of which eventually made its way into the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, and then to the estate of a previous landowner in 2006.

The plant is located on a portion of a lot conveyed to the estate, according to a list of “undisputed facts” provided by the judge in her latest order. In August 2007, the estate successfully petitioned the court in a probate case to confirm the sale of the disputed note to Younex. The company eventually defaulted on its mortgage of the property, which was then acquired by Core Tech during a public foreclosure sale in May 2015.

GWA, according to declarations filed in court, then began excavating and encroaching on a portion of the lot acquired by Core Tech in March and April 2019, including the removal of a fence.

The actions led to a number of legal claims being filed by both parties over ownership of the disputed land.

Deadline missed

Iriarte previously determined in November 2021 that Core Tech holds an “ownership interest” in the lot through the deed it obtained in the foreclosure, and that a map registered with the government “creates no property interest for GovGuam or GWA.”

Her latest order considered separate motions for dismissal and summary judgment filed by both parties in the case.

In the ruling issued this week, the judge denied Core Tech’s motion to dismiss based on its argument that the statute of limitations precluded GWA from bringing its claim over the property to the court.

Iriarte ruled that because GWA “has possessed the property since 1997, and Core Tech has not, the statute of limitations has not begun to run on a quiet title action.”

Other rulings and determinations made by Iriarte, however, favored Core Tech.

One conclusion found that GWA was required, but failed, to complete a real estate survey map on the property.

“In the 1997 Grant Deed, GovGuam explicitly conveyed ‘only that area required by the grantee’ as indicated in ‘real estate requirement map(s).’ GovGuam conceded that GWA’s ‘determination of its real estate requirements will be respected and deferred to.’ Moreover, GovGuam and GWA agreed that the maps would be completed within five years, absent an extension,” Iriarte wrote.

All lots that didn't have completed maps would revert “automatically” to GovGuam.

According to her order, in 2001 an extension to complete the maps was made and granted that pushed the date until 2009, but the map wasn't recorded.

GWA contends that an existing map drawn in 1980 fulfilled this requirement, and claims it eventually recorded maps in 2017 that retraced the same area corresponding to the maps from 1980.

“In reading the 1997 Grant Deed plainly, however, the court does not find any language that exempts the (wastewater plant) … from either the requirement that real estate requirement maps be drawn or from the statement that if maps were not completed, the properties would revert to GovGuam” Iriarte wrote. “Also, no language incorporates prior, existing maps drawn for different parties and purposes as qualifying for the mandatory ‘real estate requirement map(s).’”

Completing the map in 2017 emphasized the need to comply with these conditions, “rather than demonstrating the maps were unnecessary,” the judge determined.

On Core Tech’s motion for summary judgment, Iriarte ruled:

The 1997 grant deed from GovGuam to GWA included the property on which the wastewater plant sits.

GWA received the title in 2001 when the federal government conveyed the title to GovGuam.

GovGuam granted GWA a “fee simple determinable title” in its 1996 grant deed.

The 1997 grant deed required GWA to complete real estate survey requirement maps, which it failed to complete within an extended time frame.

The After-Acquired Title Doctrine — in which a person purports to grant real property and acquires any title or claim to it, and the same passes on to successors —applies to Core Tech’s predecessors and thus to Core Tech.

The Land Title Registration Act, which intends to simplify real estate transfers and render them safe and indefeasible, protects Core Tech.

Iriarte has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 18 to discuss “further proceedings in this matter.”