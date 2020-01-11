Judge grants prosecution's request in jury tampering case

Federal prosecutors will be allowed to use the jury instructions given during the drug trial of Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser when they present their case in chief at trial next week in the jury tampering case of defendant William Mantanona.

Trial has been scheduled to begin in the District Court of Guam before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Jan. 15.

During a hearing on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas argued for the opening and closing jury instructions from the Martinez and Moser trial to be used as evidence in Mantanona's case.

"We do not want this to turn into an unnoticed motion," San Nicolas said.

Mantanona allegedly tried to influence a juror to vote not guilty and asked that same juror to influence other jurors to do the same in the couple's two federal drug trials on Guam. Both ended in hung juries. Martinez and Moser had been charged with money laundering and conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to bring 8 pounds of methamphetamine, worth $2.5 million, from California to Guam in 2015.

However, defense attorney William Gavras questioned the relevance of the prosecution's request, arguing William Mantanona was never made aware of the jury instructions in that case.

"I believe she won't be able to provide the foundation," Gavras said. "We are going to have two sets of jury instructions ... the potential for confusion is enormous."

"They are relevant," San Nicolas said, as she told the court it relates to the allegations of obstruction of justice, and that the defendant tried to influence a juror and acted corruptly.

Gavras argued it's irrelevant because the instructions don’t name the juror allegedly involved.

"They were told at least twice," San Nicolas said.

Tydingco-Gatewood granted the prosecution's request.

William Mantanona's indictment places his alleged obstruction of justice between Oct. 11, 2018, and Dec. 27, 2018, which is during the time of the second Martinez-Moser trial.

He is also accused of lying to investigators looking into juror interference in the same case.

The indictment was handed down last year against William Mantanona and his brother, retired Guam police officer and FBI task force member John “Boom” Mantanona.

John Mantanona, who is scheduled to testify during William Mantanona's trial, is being tried separately on charges of obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror.

His trial is set to begin in March 2020.