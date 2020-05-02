Judge grants use of hotel sale proceeds for archdiocese expenses

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has granted the Archdiocese of Agana's proposed use of proceeds from the sale of the former Accion Hotel for operations and administrative costs.

The archdiocese received and kept in its bank account $5.2 million, from the $5.7 million sale of the Yona property to TF Investment LLC. The difference went to professional fees for the sale.

Sale proceeds were meant, among other things, to substantially fund the settlement "pot" that the archdiocese hopes will get the approval of clergy sex abuse survivors.

A court order is required if proceeds from the property sale are to be used, under the archdiocese's ongoing bankruptcy case.

The archdiocese has been hurting for cash as it deals with its bankruptcy, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic-related ban on congregating and the enforcement of social distancing prompted the cancellation of all Sunday Masses, which resulted in a drastic drop in donations to the archdiocese and parishes.

Archdiocese employees have been laid off and will work on a three-day week upon their return, as part of austerity measures.

Attorneys for the archdiocese asked the court to allow the proceeds of the former Accion Hotel sale to be used to pay operating expenses.

These would include administrative expenses of the bankruptcy "both now accrued at approximately net $632,550.60, and in the future roughly $130,000 per month," they said.

"The only possible ways these fees can be paid, and to a lesser extent for operating expenses, is to access the sales proceeds from the Accion Hotel sale," archdiocese attorneys Bruce Anderson and John Terlaje told the court in a March 19 filing.

About a month later, the judge granted the archdiocese's request.

"Debtor is authorized to use the proceeds of the sale of the Accion Hotel to pay for operations and administrative expenses," Tydingco-Gatewood wrote in her April 24 order.