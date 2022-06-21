The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority lawsuit against Delegate Michael San Nicolas and his father, Miguel San Nicolas, has been set on hold as the court determines whether to reconsider a decision in another GHURA lawsuit involving similar factors.

That other case was filed against Antoinette Rodriguez, the sister of former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr.

Back in March, Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez had granted a motion to dismiss four counts of false or fraudulent claims in the Rodriguez case after finding that Guam's False Claims and Whistleblower Act was not retroactive.

GHURA requested a reconsideration of the decision.

While parties in the matter involving the delegate and his father were set to argue a motion to dismiss the case on Monday, Gutierrez stated that the reconsideration would affect how the case proceeds.

In the interest of judicial efficiency, she found it appropriate to hold in abeyance the dismissal motion for the father and son until the court decides on the reconsideration motion in the Rodriguez case.

Both lawsuits involved alleged false claims made while acting as landlords in the federally funded Section 8 housing program.

Michael San Nicolas was a senator who had direct oversight over GHURA, which posed a conflict of interest when he continued to be a landlord for the Section 8 program, according to the GHURA lawsuit against him.

Meanwhile, his father was involved in his political career and, as an immediate family member, Miguel San Nicolas also had a conflict of interest, the lawsuit contends.

Rodriguez case

Antoinette Rodriguez also allegedly failed to disclose that her brother was a senator, according to the decision in her case. Former Sen. Rodriguez is not a defendant in this matter.

In moving the court to dismiss the four counts of false or fraudulent claims against her, Rodriguez primarily based her motion on the argument that the local FCWA cannot apply retroactively and can only apply to claims made after its effective date of Aug. 24, 2018.

GHURA, on the other hand, argued that the FCWA must be considered retroactive by necessary implication.

The claims against Antoinette Rodriguez involve a timeline from January 2011 through June 2018.

For the delegate and his father, the years of interest stem from 2013 to 2017. Between January 2013 and April 2017, Michael San Nicolas reportedly received about $54,041 in lease payments. Miguel San Nicolas entered into a housing contract as a Section 8 landlord in late September 2013, and from October 2013 until the end of October 2017, he reportedly received about $76,186 under the contract.

Judge Gutierrez ultimately determined that the Guam FCWA is not retroactive and the relevant claims against Antoinette Rodriguez must be dismissed because there is nothing for which the court can grant relief.

"Here, even assuming that all the allegations contained in GHURA’s complaint are true, GHURA’s FCWA claims against Rodriguez rely upon the alleged conduct of Rodriguez occurring from on or about January 2011 through as late as June 2018 ... This means that, even assuming that all the allegations contained in the complaint are true, all Rodriguez’s alleged conduct in violation of the FCWA occurred prior to the FCWA’s enactment date of Aug. 24, 2018," Gutierrez's decision stated.

The complaint against Antoinette Rodriguez also included breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims. She argued that the claims are barred in part by the statute of limitations on those matters.

Gutierrez decided that only alleged conduct occurring on or after April 20, 2017, may be relied upon for the breach of contract claim while only alleged conduct on or after April 20, 2018 can be relied upon for the unjust enrichment claim.