Judge: GWA argument on land dispute 'misses the mark'

A Superior Court of Guam judge's order rejected claims made by the Guam Waterworks Authority as the agency continues to pursue its stance in a property dispute that includes the site of its Northern Wastewater Treatment Plant and lines.

On Thursday, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said the assertion from Core Tech International, the defendant and counterclaimant in the case, that it owns the property were "wholly inaccurate."

Judge Elyze Iriarte, however, in a Nov. 30, 2021, order, determined the company "holds an ownership interest" in the property in question, based on "the power of sale in the mortgage, the notice of sale under mortgage, and the mortgagee's deed."

GWA has petitioned for the trial court to pause the case, pending an appeal of that ruling, in which Iriarte found CTI's claim to be legal.

On Friday evening, she issued her latest decision in the case, denying a petition from GWA to hear its motion to stay on an expedited basis.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with CTI.

At issue is a large tract of land that was a part of 3,200 acres of excess federal properties returned to the government of Guam by the United States government. In the 1990s, the Guam Legislature passed a series of laws to return these 3,200 acres to ancestral landowners. The laws were intended to remedy the government of Guam's historic practice of simply taking private property for public use without compensating the property's owners, ultimately leading to the creation of the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission.

The case began in December 2018, when the government of Guam petitioned to cancel and rescind the titles to the lot in dispute, which is located in Dededo. GWA later asked the court to declare that the agency owns the land, and to void any previous interest CTI had in the property.

Iriarte has ruled that CTI properly acquired the rights to the disputed lot when the company foreclosed on and placed a winning bid on it.

CTI has filed counterclaims seeking compensation for all its land the government is looking to take ownership of.

In a Nov. 30, 2021, order, Iriarte refuted two separate arguments GWA presented to support that it has a claim over the land. First, she wrote GWA's contention the property's previous owner did not own the lot that includes the site of its wastewater treatment plant "misses the mark."

"The mortgagee's deed memorializes CTI's property interest from the foreclosure sale," Iriarte ruled.

The utility also cited a note from a private surveyor, which said the area where the plant is located was not returned to the landowner. This, it argued, prevented the area from being involved in a 2006 conveyance of property between the Guam Ancestral Land Commission and the estate of a local resident, another previous owner of the disputed lot.

The notation meant that that portion of the lot was not conveyed to the owners, because their agreement was "subject to survey," GWA argued.

Iriarte ruled the plain language of the provision cited by the utility "fails to reserve any rights in the property" by GALC. But even if it did create a condition "precedent to transfer," she wrote, the government "lost the authority to enforce the condition" after it transferred the property to the estate.

Easements

Iriarte also has rejected the government's argument that GWA retains an easement on the property in order to operate a wastewater treatment plant.

Citing a Supreme Court of Guam case, Iriarte said, for the government's claim to be lawful, it must establish that a public easement for the "use and occupancy" of the plant existed before it was conveyed to the estate in 2006.

A grant of easement from 1980 given as evidence by the government pertains only to sewer treatment lines, not meeting the Supreme Court's guidance that these grants must contain "plain and direct" language about a treatment plant.

"Because the Grant of Easement does not contain 'plain and direct language evidencing the grantor's intent to create a right' for use and occupancy of the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Court does not find the government has established as a matter of law the existence of an easement," Iriarte wrote.

The court did rule in favor of GWA for portions of lots where water lines exist, finding that the easement was reserved for GWA before the rest of the property was returned to private landowners.

Iriarte's ruling was limited to the water lines described in a 2002 quitclaim deed for the property.

Alleged taking

The November ruling denied a request by GWA to dismiss outright CTI's claim that a "taking" of land occurred when GWA removed a perimeter fence and began excavation on CTI's property.

Iriarte found that GWA didn't establish "they have a right to use and occupy the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant."

The issue of whether "a taking has occurred" remains, she wrote, denying GWA's motion to dismiss one of the six counterclaims filed by the company.

Iriarte has limited the case to GWA, and not the greater government of Guam – finding that the government previously conveyed all of its interest in surface water and groundwater utilities to GWA, which has operated the plant since at least 1997.

In a June 22, 2020, ruling, Iriarte sanctioned government attorneys for filing a motion "based on frivolous arguments," allowing CTI to recover attorney's fees for its opposition of the motion.

Iriarte found the government to be "cherry-picking" rules and presenting contradictory positions to the court.

The case will continue, with Iriarte allowing civil claims of inverse condemnation, encroachment and declaratory relief to proceed against GWA.

Until GWA's motion to stay is resolved, she will hold decisions on two pending motions for summary judgment in abeyance.