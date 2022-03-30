District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has determined that the Guam Waterworks Authority may pursue its claim against Badger Meter Inc. under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act

GWA filed suit against Badger and its insurance providers in August 2020 at the Superior Court of Guam, before the case was moved to the district court. The utility had been experiencing meter issues for years, and according to the complaint, had purchased more than 37,474 LP meters from Badger between 2012 and 2014.

Defective and failed meters had cost GWA millions of dollars in replacement and labor costs, according to the suit.

As part of its charges against the company, GWA stated that Badger made false and deceptive statements regarding the characteristics and replacement of its meters. The company's actions, including its refusal to replace defective water meters under warranty, constitute unlawful and unconscionable business practices under the Guam Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to GWA.

At the District Court, the utility had filed a motion for judgment on the pleadings with regard to the deceptive trade allegation. Badger filed a counter-motion on grounds that GWA is not a "consumer" within the meaning of deceptive trade practices and consumer protection law.

Tydingco-Gatewood denied both motions. For GWA's motion, the chief judge stated that under federal rules of civil procedure, a plaintiff is not entitled to judgment on the pleadings if the defendant raises issues of fact or affirmative defense.

In this case, Badger did raise six affirmative defenses against GWA's complaint, two of which GWA believed to be directly related to its DTPCPA claim, according to the judge's decision. Because of that, GWA's motion was denied.

For Badger's motion, the company argued that the DTPA's definition of consumer included the government of Guam, but that GWA was not GovGuam.

The law, notably, did not define "government of Guam," according to Tydingco-Gatewood.

The chief judge proceeded to discuss the legislative history of the DTPA and GWA, as well as two groups of statutory provisions - one that supported the finding that GWA is distinct from GovGuam, and the other that supported GWA being within GovGuam.

The chief judge ultimately determined that GWA is part of GovGuam for the purposes of the DTPA.

Despite some statutes leading to the interpretation that GWA is a separate entity - when viewed in isolation and in a narrow light - the utility's enabling statute, governing structure and the statutes identified by the court, when viewed collectively, support the finding that GWA is within, and a public corporation of, the government of Guam for the purposes of the DTPA, according to Tydingco-Gatewood.

Because the court found that GWA is within and part of GovGuam for the purposes of the DTPA, "GWA may pursue its Deceptive Trade Practices Act claim against (Badger) as a 'consumer,'" the decision stated.

Badger Meter is a global provider of water meters and other tools for water system data and analytics.