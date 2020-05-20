Judge hears insurance lawsuit in federal court

A lawsuit from TakeCare Insurance Co. against the government of Guam was heard for the first time in federal court since the case was reassigned to Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona.

During a status conference held Tuesday, parties discussed scheduling and deadlines in the case.

A bench trial has been scheduled for Nov. 12.

TakeCare: 'Improper delegation of executive power'

The insurance company alleges Public Law 35-2 improperly requires government of Guam health insurance bidders to include the island's private hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, within their networks.

TakeCare contends the local law is "the textbook example of an improper delegation of executive power" because it allows a private entity – Guam Regional Medical City – to disqualify a health insurance company from participating in the procurement of GovGuam health insurance without any oversight from the government itself.

Last week, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood recused herself from presiding over the case.