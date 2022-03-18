Judge issues order on use of parish, school assets to pay clergy sex abuse claimants

U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday issued her written order for a Feb. 26 verbal ruling which clears the way for the assets of Catholic parishes and schools to be used to help compensate clergy sex abuse survivors.

The March 17 written order memorializes the basis for the judge's February ruling.

The judge also issued a separate order earlier for a status hearing to see whether the Archdiocese of Agana and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, mostly survivors of abuse, have reached an agreement to settle the claims weeks after her February order.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If the ongoing mediation fails, the clergy sex abuse cases could go to trial.

The judge, in her written order, acknowledged that the testimony of Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes and clergy abuse survivor Leo Tudela created a "profound moment for both parties and for the Catholic community."

"Two simple words, 'I'm sorry,' were words that needed to be heard to acknowledge the decades of pain and, as Mr. Leo Tudela stated, to start the healing process," the judge wrote in her March 17 order.

Byrnes, on day six of the trial, apologized in court to the survivors of clergy sexual assault.

That was followed by 78-year-old Tudela's heart-wrenching account of his experience being molested by two members of the Guam clergy when he was 13 - a Capuchin brother, and then by Father Louis Brouillard - as well as the impact of those events on his life.

The two men were among the 21 witnesses in the seven-day trial concerning whether Catholic parish and school assets, collectively called the "disputed assets," are part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy estate, meaning they can be used to pay abuse claims.

The judge said the archdiocese holds its properties, including the parishes and schools, for the benefit of the archdiocese as a whole, in an express trust.

"Defendant asked this court to take a 'leap of faith.' However, as the court orally noted, the court is bound by the existing law on resulting trust and the evidence presented before it," the judge wrote.

Although parishes and schools administer and manage their daily affairs, the archbishop, in consultation with his advisers, remains responsible for overseeing the parishes and schools, the judge said.

The archdiocese previously indicated it could pay up to $34.8 million, while the creditors committee is proposing a payment plan of at least $100 million and real estate assets.

The parties are back in mediation to try to settle the abuse claims.