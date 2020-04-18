Judge, justice, attorney announce launch of education drive

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, Guam Supreme Court Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido and Guam Bar Association President Jacqueline T. Terlaje on Friday announced the launch of the COVID-19 Educational Challenge through iCivics.org.

The program offers civic learning through educational online games for middle school and high school students, and educators.

The games and lesson plans help to promote civics education and encourage students to become active citizens. iCivics works to ensure every student in America receives a quality and engaging civic education and graduates from high school well prepared and enthusiastic for citizenship, the proponents stated in a press release.

iCivics’ games transform abstract concepts into real-life problems, according to the release.

Students learn how government works by experiencing it. They step into the role of a judge, a member of Congress, a community activist, even the president of the United States - and do the job they do. Students gain civic knowledge and skills because the learning experience is fun and challenging.

Each time a student completes a game, the student earns points based on the lessons and the time put into each game. At the end of the challenge, cash prizes will be awarded to the students with the three highest point totals in: middle school and high school. Prizes will be awarded to educators with the top three highest class participation numbers.

To help educators continue to support their students during a school closure, iCivics has put together a blog with tips from the iCivics Curriculum team for creating a remote teaching toolkit using lesson plans, infographics, games and other free resources.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor founded iCivics in 2009, with the goal of transforming civic education for every student in America with innovative, truly engaging games and resources.

Today, more than 108,000 teachers and 6 million students in all 50 states utilize iCivics’ innovative and free online resources.

The COVID-19 Educational Challenge registration is open at www.icivics.org and ends on May 31, 2020.