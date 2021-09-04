A federal judge's decision could lift a major hurdle for women on Guam who are contemplating undergoing abortion by taking a set of pills with the guidance of a doctor through telemedicine.

Hawaii-based doctors Shandhini Raidoo and Bliss Kaneshiro, who are licensed to practice on Guam, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, have sued the government of Guam to challenge the "in-person" requirement for a woman to be informed and given 24 hours to think about her decision.

The doctors are not challenging the content of the information that's required. They are asking the court to clarify if the consultation with the doctor can be conducted legally via telemedicine, such as through video call.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood stated Friday in her decision that government of Guam officials "failed to offer any evidence that supports their position that in-person communication is superior to live, face-to-face video conference" when it comes to consulting with a doctor.

The last doctor who performed abortions on Guam left the island nearly three years ago, according to information provided by court documents in the case.

Tydingco-Gatewood's decision states GovGuam’s "argument is completely detached from the reality that there is no abortion provider in Guam since the last one retired in 2018."

"For those who do not have the resources to go off-island, they are left without a choice but to carry the pregnancy to full term," the judge stated in her decision.

The two doctors argued that the same information shared in an in-person meeting can be said during a video call, or telemedicine.

As described by the doctors suing GovGuam, medication abortion is different from other abortion procedures performed in clinics by a doctor because it is self-administered by the patient herself. To obtain the medication abortion, the patient orally ingests a regimen of mifepristone, and then misoprostol, approximately 24 to 48 hours apart, according to court documents.

The doctors generally have administered medical abortions entirely by telemedicine, according to the judge.

The information that a woman must be informed with within the 24-hour deliberation period includes “a description of the abortion method,” the risks it poses, the “probable gestational age of the unborn child,” the “probable anatomical and physiological characteristics of the child,” public assistance available to support the child, available adoption services and the legal responsibilities of the father, according to federal court documents.