TakeCare Insurance’s claim that Guam Public Law 35-2 violates the health insurance provider's constitutional right under an improper delegation of authority is set to go to trial in the District Court of Guam on Oct. 15.

The law effectively requires government of Guam health insurance bidders to include the private hospital Guam Regional Medical City within their networks.

The case was heard on Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Bordallo told the parties that he had previously disqualified himself from the case when it was before the Superior Court of Guam. He also disclosed that he has a relative who works at Guam Memorial Hospital.

TakeCare attorney Louie Yanza told the court that he would have to speak with his client to determine if they consent to or oppose Bordallo as the judge hearing the case.

The government of Guam does not believe Bordallo would have to recuse himself.

It was also said in court that the parties were open to mediation to possibly settle the case without going to trial.

The civil case is back in court on April 2.

TakeCare contends the local law is "the textbook example of an improper delegation of executive power” because it allows a private entity – Guam Regional Medical City – to disqualify a health insurance company from participating in the procurement of GovGuam health insurance without any oversight from the government itself.

Last month, former Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. ruled that the issue needs to be determined at trial.

TakeCare’s lawsuit named Edward Birn in his official capacity as director of the Department of Administration. The Judiciary of Guam administrator of the courts was also named in the lawsuit.

The Department of Administration and the Judiciary had asked for the case to be dismissed, contending the federal court lacked jurisdiction over the issue.

Judge Manibusan disagreed.