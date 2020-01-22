Judge Michael Bordallo to resign ahead of Torre trial

Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo has announced his upcoming resignation from the Judiciary.

The announcement was made during the jury selection phase of the negligent homicide trial for former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. on Wednesday.

"Because of the court's impending resignation, the court is going to have the case reassigned," said Bordallo. "I said impending. I'm not resigned yet."

Torre Jr. is being tried a second time for the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Bordallo said the Presiding Judge, Alberto Lamorena, will assign the case to a new judge who will be updated on what's happened so far.

His resignation could become a potential problem for the defense.

"There are some serious concerns with how this will impact the defendant's rights to a speedy and fair trial," said Torre Jr.'s defense attorney Jay Arriola. "We will wait to see what the court does."

"We just need a judge to hear the case and we are going forward," said Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan. "It shouldn't (delay). We anticipate it's going to keep on moving forward."

By Wednesday morning, the court narrowed down the list of potential jurors and will begin selecting the final group for trial.

It's unclear why Bordallo announced his impending resignation. However, multiple sources have said that he may be the next magistrate judge at the District Court of Guam.

Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. is set to retire at the end of this month.

There has been no official word yet on Manibusan's replacement.

According to the Judiciary website, Bordallo was appointed to the Superior Court of Guam in 1998. He was a private practitioner for nine years and also served as an assistant attorney general for Guam.