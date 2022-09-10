Judge: Mistrial for Moore 'not off the table'

A judge said a "mistrial is not off the table" for Nicholas Moore, whose attorneys are arguing they were deprived of critical evidence during his trial connected to a drive-by shooting Oct. 15, 2020, in Agana Heights.

On Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Judge Alberto Tolentino heard arguments by Moore's attorneys, William Gavras and Michael Phillips, as to why there should be a mistrial.

The request stems from Moore's defense attorneys discovering in the middle of trial that a .45-caliber pistol allegedly used in the shooting was not turned over to them as they were preparing Moore's defense.

"We've really just been deprived access to physical evidence, which we were supposed to be informed the government had," Gavras said to Tolentino.

A photo of the gun however, was turned over to Moore's defense team as part of a different case connected to the death of Michael Castro, in which Moore faces murder charges.

Gavras then argued, despite having the photo of the gun, the photo was accompanied by several other photos of guns seized from Moore's home and was not labeled, making the photo of the specific gun difficult to find in relation to the Agana Heights shooting trial.

"It's finding a needle in a haystack, to be honest," Gavras said of the photos before arguing the lack of explicit notice was prejudicial to Moore's case.

Prosecution

Prosecuting attorneys are required by law to turn over any relevant evidence to the defense in a trial.

Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan, who admitted he did not know the gun was not in evidence for the shooting case, said he didn't need it to prove his case.

"The bullet actually pulled from (the victim) was a .38-caliber bullet, ... so even if there wasn't a .45, it doesn't matter so much," said Olan, who had planned to rely on testimony from Moore's co-defendant, Eric Salone, who had been testifying before trial was paused for the motion.

"They (defense) are now only objecting on the basis it doesn't conform with their case theory," Olan said of Moore's defense, which includes convincing the jury Salone was the only one to fire a weapon the night of the shooting.

Resolutions

When asked by Tolentino what could be alternate ways of remedying the issue that didn't include a mistrial, Gavras asked the trial be paused to allow an expert to examine the gun and possibly exclude it from the evidence altogether.

Olan responded that stopping trial for this process would not make sense since the prosecution had not planned to use it.

After hearing arguments, Tolentino said he would take the issue under advisement, but said, however, the mistrial remains a possibility based on what was argued.

Moore has been on trial in recent weeks on charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession connected to a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights on Oct. 15, 2020.

He is also being charged with the murder of Castro two weeks after the drive-by shooting, and with having sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16 around December 2016 and January 2017.