Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director, now waits for a Superior Court of Guam judge to decide on his second request to dismiss the criminal charges filed against him in a superseding indictment.

His request was argued before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday, as the defense contends that the Guam Office of the Attorney General did not have enough proof to prosecute.

“Is this the way the attorney general prosecutes these so-called high-profile official misconduct cases? So-called government corruption cases? Are these the results we are expected to see? It’s more than prosecutorial negligence, your honor. Quite frankly, it’s laziness. It’s reckless,” said defense attorney Jay Arriola.

Terlaje, who was also a local court marshal, stands accused of exposing a woman to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Investigators alleged that Terlaje helped the then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas, when Blas allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.

The woman was identified as drug convict Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo.

Arriola, during the hearing, said the AG’s office never served his client with a bill of particulars as ordered by the court and was forced to obtain it independently, adding that the court should sanction the prosecution.

“We question the government’s indictment. What is Mr. Terlaje’s misconduct in office in 2017 that supports the felonious restraint charge?” said Arriola. “There is absolutely no evidence in the grand jury proceedings, discovery or anywhere that the defendant knowingly restrained anyone. The only allegation has always been that Mr. Blas restrained the victim.”

Terlaje has pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor. The defense previously argued that the time to pursue the felony charge expired in September 2020, and in September 2018 for the misdemeanors.

“What obligation or duty is there upon Mr. Terlaje to stop Mr. Blas from committing either act?” Arriola said. “Some time after the incident at the ranch, defendant sent a text message to Blas relaying that (Teregeyo) was talking to probation officers about the incident at the ranch. Blas messaged defendant suggesting that pictures of her holding a firearm and illegal drugs be publicly posted so that marshals and probation officers can take her into custody for violating her conditions of release.”

Arriola repeatedly asked about the misconduct Terlaje is alleged to have committed while serving as a public official.

“If this lady is violating conditions of release, then what do you expect this Superior Court marshal to do with her? Not restrain her? Allow her to drive off drunk? Continue to use drugs and display firearms? Is that what a marshal is supposed to do?” he said. “If he is a marshal, does he have any obligation to Mr. Blas? Not necessarily. Mr. Blas is his own third-party custodian and a former marshal himself and mayor at the time. None of the misconduct alleged by my client in any of the counts is misconduct in office. Just because he is a marshal doesn’t make him chargeable with official misconduct even witnessing another crime.”

Arriola asked the court to dismiss the charges.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas took responsibility for not serving the defendant with the bill of particulars.

“Regardless, it does not mean that this case should be dismissed. Dismissal of an indictment is the last thing the court should look at,” said Rapadas. “The indictment provided the facts necessary. … Guam law provides that a government official be charged within three years of his last day, and the superseding indictment did provide that.”

Terlaje resigned from his position at DOC in September 2019, and the judge previously ruled in the denial of the first motion to dismiss that the special statute of limitations, in this case, is “clearly appropriate.”

Rapadas said the charges against Terlaje should stand.

'Much higher duty'

“The evidence by the investigators is that the presentation by the defendant caused the wheel to turn to get the victim arrested to keep her from talking about the events that occurred at the ranch,” he said. “While the second charge doesn’t say the defendant restrained the victim, he is a law enforcement officer with duties separate from you and I and from citizens walking the street. They have a much higher duty when it comes to enforcement of the law.”

He adds that the victim’s criminal past does not matter. "(Terlaje) is not supposed to restrain her. He is not supposed to help Jesse Blas keep her captive at his ranch. He is not supposed to work ways with others to get her arrested and keep her quiet. She’s still a citizen that needed protection by this defendant, and it didn’t happen.”

Arriola argued there were no allegations of aiding and abetting made against his client.

“If misconduct is failure to act, where is the duty and obligation to act?” Arriola asked. “Not every public official has to stop a drunk driver … all these crimes that are occurring and if the government is imposing upon public officials’ duties to stop other public officials from this type of conduct, then we will be here for quite some time.”

Judge, to defense: 'Good job'

Rapadas alleged Terlaje did restrain the victim.

“The motive was to keep her silent as far as what happened at the ranch,” Rapadas said.

Judge Tolentino took the matter under advisement after telling the defense counsel “good job” following the arguments presented by both parties.