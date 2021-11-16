One of the alleged victim’s who accused attorney John Bell of attacking and holding her hostage at his law office in Tamuning testified in court that the defendant harassed them on social media.

The local attorney appeared before Superior Court of Guam Maria Cenzon on Monday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I saw that he was talking about our law firm, about the mafia and had a theory that we were trying to take down the law firm,” the victim said.

It was said in court that the post was on Facebook and mentioned only the work titles of the alleged victims.

Bell, who has been held in the Department of Corrections since he was caught repeatedly violating his house arrest conditions, has denied the allegations that he harassed the victims on social media.

The prosecution requested that the court revoke Bell’s pretrial release.

Judge Cenzon took the matter under advisement and is expected to issue a decision shortly.

Bell has admitted that he used methamphetamine while on pretrial release.

He stands accused of holding his staff hostage and assaulting them back in July.

Bell pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.