Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. expects to find out by the end of the week if his negligent homicide trial will resume this month.

Torre Jr. stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow cop, Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas told both parties that he will decide this week whether to resume the trial.

During a hearing Wednesday, Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan said at least nine of the jurors expressed concerns over the risk of COVID-19.

He said restarting the trial at this time would be “reckless.”

“The defendant talks about the use of face masks and social distancing…however, it is clear that the first line of defense is to stay home,” said O’Mallan, who suggested that if the court does resume trial that all spectators be excluded from sitting inside the courtroom.

“This is a health crisis. Everyone is susceptible to getting sick and we don’t know who is going to survive and who is going to die,” he said.

A recent order by the Supreme Court of Guam authorized judges to proceed with ongoing trials after Oct. 19.

“I believe that the Judiciary’s order has a lot of confidence in its ability to keep people safe under the current situation,” said Barcinas. “Because the increases are community-wide and it appears that all of those factors were taken into consideration when the administrative order came down authorizing this trial to proceed.”

However, the prosecution told the court that a clear danger remains.

“In the last seven days, there were 600 more cases. We seem to be spiking at this time, not dropping,” O’Mallan said. “I am just concerned especially with the comments from the jurors that they are concerned for their safety. Nine expressed concern for their safety.”

The court issued a survey to the 12 jury members and three alternate jurors last week to address any lingering concerns with restarting trial.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola said the court should not delay the trial any longer.

“Now the Supreme Court says go. Even though the numbers continue to rise…it is not impossible to continue the trial,” said Arriola. “There’s no reason why we can’t proceed. We would ask that the court deny the continuance and we also ask the court excuse at least the three jurors. I agree with the government. There are five that want off, but there are at least three who say they are not willing to participate without prejudice or bias to either party.”

Torre Jr.’s trial was suspended – after two days of testimony in August – as Guam's COVID-19 cases increased.

The court agreed with the defense that if more jurors decide they do not want to participate, then that issue could be addressed when and if that occurs.

The defense previously said the case may be ripe for a motion for mistral.

Multiple safety and social distancing measures have since been implemented inside the Judiciary’s temporary courtroom at the San Ramon Building in Hagåtña.

It was also said in court that if the trial does resume that the public may have to watch it being streamed into the main courthouse to comply with the governor’s current occupancy restrictions.