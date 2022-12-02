Judge nominee John Terlaje receives support

One after another, members of the island's legal community and the public spoke up in support of attorney John Terlaje during his confirmation hearing Thursday.

John Terlaje is the governor's nominee to become the eighth judge of the Superior Court of Guam.

Retired Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola said she had known John Terlaje professionally for nearly 20 years, and chose him to be her first law clerk when she became a judge in 2006.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The court, and especially this rookie judge, could not have been better served by this young law clerk. Mr. Terlaje was conscientious, hardworking and, above all, he had respect of others and respect for the rule of law," Sukola said.

John Terlaje's nomination was announced in October. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said John Terlaje held experience in corporate, public and civil fields, as well as in litigation. The governor said she believed John Terlaje would be a great asset to the judicious processing of cases.

In addition to his work as an attorney, John Terlaje currently serves as a director on the board of Nanbo Insurance Underwriters, according to Thursday's testimony. John Terlaje said he will have to step down from the board if he becomes a judge.

When asked how he would uphold impartiality in a community as small and tightly knit as Guam, John Terlaje said the canons of judicial ethics dictate how any conflict would be addressed.

"There's also case law from other jurisdictions as well as Guam that will show, here's the example of a proposed conflict and how it was settled at that time. And so, yes, I would say if I know somebody, you would have to look at the relationship and see if it really comes to the degree of being a conflict or not. And again, you would refer back to the rules," John Terlaje said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, head of the legislative committee overseeing the judiciary, did not take part in Thursday's confirmation hearing. She excused herself due to a familial conflict of interest. She and John Terlaje are siblings. Sen. Sabina Perez, vice-chair for the committee, oversaw the hearing instead.

Sen. Jose Terlaje, who said John Terlaje is his nephew, did take part in the hearing.

He said he supported John Terlaje's nomination and will support his confirmation.