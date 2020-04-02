Judge OKs longer quarantine as 3 travelers test positive

The dozens of people who have spent the past two weeks in mandatory quarantine inside local hotels are on track to be released today.

However, health officials confirmed on Wednesday that three of the passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

And these three travelers, along with people they have come in contact with, will be subject to an extended quarantine.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Wednesday issued a decision granting the government of Guam's petition to:

• continue the isolation of any quarantined individual who has tested positive for COVID-19; and that such isolation shall continue until Public Health determines that the individual is no longer in danger of spreading COVID-19 to others, and for no longer 12 a.m. on April 28, or until further order of the court; and

• continue for another 14 days the quarantine of any traveler who, prior to the expiration of the initial 14 days, does not demonstrate symptoms associated with COVID-19 but who has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of April 1, a total of 221 passengers were placed in quarantine sites.

The local government has leased four private facilities – the Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Pacific Star Hotel and Santa Fe hotel – to house those under quarantine. The hotels weren't named in court.

The first group of passengers arrived on a flight from Manila on March 19.

Over the weekend, passengers received a petition from the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Public Health and Social Services that requested a court order to extend the quarantine to the end of April.

“The question is if a few more days in quarantine is reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Attorney General Leevin Camacho said during a hearing held on the petition in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Camacho and Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey attended the hearing before Judge Iriate.

'We need to buy time'

Attorneys John Morrison and Stephen Hattori appeared on behalf of the passengers in quarantine who arrived on March 19 and 20.

“The majority of them, everyone that is from the group of travelers from (March 19), has been previously scheduled to be released from quarantine (Thursday). So they don’t have any objection to that,” said Morrison. “That’s not precisely how the government’s papers read.”

“They are very cooperative. They understand it’s to protect their safety and the safety of their family. So they don’t mind getting released on (April) 3. Beyond that, they would oppose,” said Hattori.

Camacho told the court that the government’s resources are limited – the hospital has only 15 intensive care unit beds.

“We need to buy time. We are not going to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s here on the island. We know that. We are trying to flatten the curve, so we do not exceed the number of beds that we have available at our ICU and we do not hit our breaking point,” he said. “The most important thing for the court to be aware of is three of the people who tested positive are held in quarantine.”

He said one of the passengers had tested positive 10 days after arriving to Guam.

Possible exposure

One confirmed case in quarantine was spotted after a complaint was made to health officials.

“It’s one of those things where, if they haven’t been quarantined in the facility, we wouldn’t have had those wellness checks and this person would have been out in the public for the past 10 days spreading COVID-19,” he said. “This is not a normal time.”

“Are there people who have tested negative that the government intends on keeping in quarantine?” said Iriarte.

“My understanding is no, Your Honor,” Camacho said.

“So the people who might have tested negative or have not shown any symptoms can expect to be released (Thursday) at 4 a.m. if they arrived on March 19?” Iriarte said.

“Yes, Your Honor,” Camacho said.

“The same goes for the group on the 20th?” Iriarte asked.

“Yes, Your Honor. The situation is for those that tested positive, that they refuse to be quarantined or isolated," Camacho said. "So now with that situation we ask for the court order that they remain in isolation. That was the reason we requested that. In the event we needed any additional time to clear the others who may have been exposed to COVID-19 positives, there’s another 10 days that you would have to be quarantined.”

“So there may be people who have had contact and are going to stay there even though they are asymptomatic?” said Iriarte.

“Correct. Because they may have been exposed to someone. That’s the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guideline,” said Camacho.

It’s unclear how many people may have potentially come into contact with the three confirmed cases at the quarantine site.

It was said in court that the last passengers to arrive on Guam from the Philippines was on March 23.

Iriarte asked about the passengers’ arguments that COVID-19-positive cases were allowed to self-isolate at home.

“The amount of resources it would take to track every single one of those individuals would be beyond the capacity of Public Health,” said Camacho. “Public Health will release these individuals as soon as they confirm they are not a danger. Those who tested positive will need additional time.”

Unpingco-DeNorcey also told the court that about three to four people were allowed to leave the quarantine sites early due to their medical conditions.