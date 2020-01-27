The two men who face charges in the killing of 33-year-old Keith Castro in Yigo in July 2019 will have their day in court separately.

Defendants Joshua Palacios and Thomas Taitano were granted their request to separate their cases during a hearing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

Attorney Terence Timblin, who represents Palacios, said Taitano had made statements that implicate his client in the case. The prosecution had no objection to the defense motion to sever the case for the two defendants.

Additionally, Taitano's attorney, William Pole, is asking the court to allow his client to have two trials to separate the charges against Taitano.

Police learned the day after the shooting that Taitano allegedly tried to run over three people with his car in Dededo, documents state. He was also accused of damaging one of the victims' vehicles after he allegedly rammed his car into it.

"We don't want them to prejudice each other. We want a fair trial," said Pole.

Pole said negotiations are ongoing with the prosecution, but no formal plea deal has been offered.

Timblin said Palacios is expected to go to trial first, in late March.

It was also stated in court that Palacios didn’t attend Thursday's hearing after he failed to comply with marshals at the court when asked to remove his shoe laces prior to the hearing.

Both men are scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 20.

The charges

Taitano allegedly struck Castro with a baton as the pair fought on July 28, 2019, according to court documents. Taitano allegedly continued to hit Castro with the baton.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro.

Palacios was indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He allegedly told investigators he had been using meth in the days before the shooting and that the drug causes him to black out.

Taitano is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and one count of eluding a police officer.

Palacios and Taitano have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.