Judge on drug war: 'We've made more than a dent'

The war on drugs on Guam has been a decades-old battle for law enforcement officers and for the federal and local courts on the island.

In the past two decades, both the District Court of Guam and the Judiciary of Guam established programs that go beyond prosecuting drug offenders, instead aiming to help defendants get past their addiction.

"There is a big difference when you have a drug offender reentry program," said Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. "I mean having court intervention and having a team that looks at a defendant's life in a therapeutic way as opposed to a penal way. Therapeutic courts are important in the community."

The federal court's Programan Hinalom Talo, or Drug Offender Re-Entry Program, was launched in 2008.

"The Drug Offender Re-Entry Program handles defendants who have already served their hard time in prison," Tydingco-Gatewood said. "The program is very intimate because not only are we with them twice a week, but they have intensive drug testing, they have intensive counseling. Treatment like individual counseling and family counseling, because sometimes families are involved. They have to work or go to school. There is just a more intensive supervision on them."

Eighty-seven defendants have participated in the program since it became a reality 13 years ago. Court officials confirm a total of 52 have graduated from the program.

"Have we made a dent in the war against drugs? Yes, I believe so. I think our stable team that has worked together for many years have been working to intervene in these defendants' lives. I think our program has made a difference. Even if it makes a difference in only the life of one defendant, it definitely has had a ripple effect," she said. "I think we've made more than a dent. We wouldn't keep doing this if we didn't believe in it."

Tydingco-Gatewood said she has seen people become better parents, employees and citizens through the program.

"If we are going to put someone out in the community and they have an addiction, then you've got to take care of that addiction," she said. "We have to work with those types of people. Because we have to make sure if they are going to be in our community, our neighborhood, or employees driving vehicles and so forth, then we need to be sure that they are drug-free."

Adult Drug Court

The local court system works with drug offenders prior to them being convicted through the Judiciary of Guam's Adult Drug Court, which started in 2002.

"The Adult Drug Court involves cases where defendants are charged with a drug offense and may include other criminal offenses in addition to the drug offense," according to the 2020 Judiciary of Guam Annual Report. "The goal of the ADC program is to provide intensive treatment and counseling services to help participants with their substance abuse addictions. Participants eligible for the ADC program must undergo frequent random drug and alcohol testing, intensive supervision, and agree to sanctions for failure to comply with the program guidelines. There are two tracks to the ADC program: ADC I for first-time possession offenders and ADC II for repeat offenders whose offenses were related to drug or alcohol use."

A total of 98 people took advantage of drug and alcohol treatment services in the Adult Drug Court I program in 2020. Court officials reported that the year ended with 74 active participants, as eight graduated, 14 were terminated for repeated noncompliance with program requirements, and cases were closed for two participants.

One person has graduated so far out of the 23 active participants in the ADC II program.

Statistics

The following are drug case statistics from the 2020 Judiciary of Guam Annual Report:

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

• 2020: 224 cases

• 2019: 150 cases

• 2018: 302 cases

Adult Drug Court filings

• 2020: 182 criminal felonies; 0 criminal misdemeanors

• 2019: 133 criminal felonies; 1 criminal misdemeanor

• 2018: 221 criminal felonies; 1 criminal misdemeanor

• 2017: 176 criminal felonies; 14 criminal misdemeanors

• 2016: 209 criminal felonies; 16 criminal misdemeanors