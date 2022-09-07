Judge orders attorneys to seek pope's involvement in abuse cases

A federal judge ordered attorneys for the Vatican to ask Pope Francis if he can resolve the Guam clergy sex abuse cases.

Before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood can decide whether a case charging the Holy See, or the State of the Vatican City, with being responsible for a sexual assault of a student during the 1990s can be dismissed, she asked the Vatican to answer two questions:

"(1) In light of the Plaintiff's earnest attempts to serve the Holy See, if the court finds improper service but permits the Plaintiff to attempt service once more, is the Holy See amenable to accepting service of process through one of its attorneys; and (2) whether Pope Francis is inclined to meet with all the Guam plaintiffs who alleged abuse at the hands of the church clergy or lay persons to discuss a global settlement," Tydingco-Gatewood wrote in an order issued on Monday.

The order further states attorneys are to respond with whether they have conferred with the Holy See and, if they have, what is the Vatican's response to the questions.

The order comes after the Holy See argued to have the case dismissed for the plaintiff, anonymously known as "D.M.," who accused former Archbishop Anthony Apuron of sexually assaulting him when he was a student at Father Duenas Memorial School in school year 1994-1995.

In the hearing, the Holy See said it was not served properly, to which the plaintiff's attorneys said they needed to translate documents into Latin and Italian to serve correctly.

Tydingco-Gatewood also in the hearing asked attorneys if Pope Francis could assist in the resolution of the case and also in cases of hundreds of sexual assault survivors who seek compensation from the Archdiocese of Agana.

Attorneys for the Holy See have until Sept. 13 to respond to the order.