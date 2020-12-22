Former UFC fighter Jonathan Walter Cruz Tuck was granted his request to have his house arrest conditions lifted.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon placed Tuck on curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for emergency medical treatment for himself or members of his immediate family, or household.

The decision and order was filed on Friday.

The court also ordered the prosecution to notify the alleged victim of the change to the defendant's release conditions.

Tuck was arrested in March after being accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Tumon.

He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.