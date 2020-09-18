Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte late Friday granted Dededo resident Janella Cruz and her two sons request to be released from the government quarantine facility. This after her attorney Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu asked the judge for a directed verdict arguing in court that her client is being held illegally by DPHSS.

“The larger picture is Cruz has a fundamental right to her liberty,” said Iriarte, as she was not told she had the right to legal counsel until several days into her quarantine. “There is absolutely no justification for her civil commitment.”

Iriarte ruled Cruz is not in voluntary quarantine and was confined against her will without an opportunity to be heard or hire an attorney.

“The court is ordering that public health release Ms. Cruz and her children immediately,” the judge said during a hearing on Friday afternoon.

Cruz said she was told by Public Health officials three times through the 311 hotline that she would be able to pick up her children arriving from Saipan on a Sept. 7 fight and take them to quarantine at home.

It was said in court that the children both had negative test results for COVID-19. However, she was directed at the airport that she would need to join her boys at the government quarantine facility or they would be placed with strangers. Cruz was not a passenger on the flight and contends she was rushed to sign the voluntary quarantine forms.

DPHSS Director Art San Agustin testified that parents who do not quarantine with their unaccompanied minors would be placed in custody of Child Protective Services.

Cruz is among a handful of other Guam residents being held in quarantine who have filed a petition in the local court. In a separate case, the court ruled that DPHSS failed to notify arriving passengers of their due process rights.

Taimanao-Ayuyu reacted to the judge's ruling and told the Post, "This is another huge win for civil rights! For parents! For children!"