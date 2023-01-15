Judge orders parties back to court on Ordot dump costs

The next hearing regarding the closure of the Ordot dump is scheduled for March 3.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, of the District Court of Guam, issued an order setting hearing dates for parties involved in the Ordot dump following their last hearing held on Dec. 16, 2022.

In her order, Tydingco-Gatewood first addressed the discussion in the last hearing, which involved the investigation into the rising leachate that has occurred since the closure of the dump and the increasing costs that have followed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials have posited that rainfall could be a contributing factor to the increased leachate, with some data indicating a connection between periods of heavy precipitation and “seeps” coming from the unlined municipal dump.

She then ordered the federal receiver of the dump, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc., to first discover the “causes of the seeps and resolve issues related to the increased leachate volume,” instead of recommending that the Guam Solid Waste Authority increase its monthly payments over the dump's post-closure management.

GSWA and GBB were also ordered to meet and confer on a biweekly basis, and for GSWA to continue seeking a rate adjustment for the leachate treatment from Guam Waterworks Authority, which assesses a charge to dispose of the hazardous waste.

In addition, Tydingco-Gatewood touched upon GBB retaining financial advisers to review the process in determining the updated cost of the post-closure.

Four options were proposed by GBB in the hearing, but Tydingco-Gatewood stated they “cannot be determined at this time until more data becomes available as to increased leachate and seeps issues.”

The judge recommended parties discuss possible alternatives suggested by GSWA, the government of Guam, the Guam Economic Development Authority, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Lastly, the chief judge said that a joint status report should be filed by Feb. 17, ahead of her ordered March 3 hearing.

The status report is to include “a baseline schedule for the seeps, leachate and meter calibration investigations, determination of an estimate for post-closure care and the funding source(s) for post-closure care expenses and a proposed schedule for fully terminating the receivership.”