A man charged with illegally piloting a boat to Guam will be removed from the island and transported to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

After being indicted in the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands earlier this month, Jian Feng Li appeared Thursday morning in the District Court of Guam for a hearing in which federal prosecutors needed to prove Li's identity.

Li was indicted in Saipan on a federal conspiracy charge of unlawfully producing an identification document between May 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

However, Li has been in Guam after allegedly arriving on island by boat from Saipan without getting proper clearance from the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency. Since being indicted, the CNMI federal court issued a warrant for Li's arrest and petitioned Guam's federal court to allow him to be removed.

During the hearing, Assistant United States Attorney Marivic David called FBI Special Agent Richard Bauer in an attempt to confirm Li's identity.

Bauer testified that he arrested Li on Jan. 12 as Li was reporting to the local probation office.

"When I made contact with Mr. Jian Feng Li, he seemed confused and didn't respond," Bauer said. Li was carrying court documents with his name on it, according to Bauer. "At that time, I grabbed the papers out of his hand and saw they were court documents with the name on it and I asked, 'Is this you?' and he said, 'yeah.'"

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo ordered that Li be removed from Guam and transferred to the CNMI.

No details were provided regarding Li's alleged crime of producing false identification.

Other defendants

Li joins several others facing federal charges in Saipan's federal court. However, the others were charged in connection to their illegal arrival in Guam by boat from Saipan.

In addition, Li and eight others face charges in the Superior Court of Guam related to piloting a boat that landed in Guam last year.

In the local court cases, all Chinese boaters charged had been expected to enter pleas of guilty to the charges. However, Attorney General Douglas Moylan withdrew the plea offers and the prosecution is now prepared to go to trial.

The defendants are accused of boarding boats, which were purchased for between $20,000 and $30,000, and arriving on Guam in areas that included Ritidian Point, Tanguisson Beach and the Hagåtña boat basin, with several more people accompanying them.

Their stated reason for making the alleged illegal trip to Guam was to find work and to avoid immigration processes.