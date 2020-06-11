Judge, others confirmed by Legislature

The Guam Legislature confirmed various nominees Wednesday morning, filling up roles in boards and commissions within various agencies. Among the confirmations is Dana Gutierrez, to serve as a judge at the Superior Court of Guam.

Her nomination enjoyed wide support from colleagues and lawmakers. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had asked the Legislature to have Gutierrez take the trial court position recently left vacant by Judge Michael Bordallo, who took the federal magistrate judgeship after the former judge, Joaquin Manibusan, retired.

Gutierrez, a local attorney, was to fill the eighth judge position at the local court, but this was before Bordallo left his seat. There is no appointee yet to fill the eighth position.

Other nominations confirmed Tuesday morning include: