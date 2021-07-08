Former Guam Police Department Col. Mark Charfauros will not be going back to work on the force anytime soon after a Superior Court of Guam judge ruled that his termination was an appropriate sanction.

Judge Vernon Perez, on Tuesday, affirmed the Civil Service Commission’s decision sustaining GPD’s adverse action to dismiss Charfauros from the department.

Charfauros was fired after he spoke to media in 2016 about an incident when he was caught on camera berating police officers who responded to a call of illegal fireworks in Agat one Christmas Eve.

He took the commission’s decision to court to determine whether the government can deny an employee protected speech when it is a matter of public interest.

"The court finds that there was substantial evidence to support a reasonable conclusion that Charfauros was insubordinate by speaking to the press in contravention of (then-Police Chief Joseph Cruz’s) order not to do so," stated Perez in his decision and order. "GPD argues that the termination of Charfauros in this case amounted to progressive discipline, noting that the record showed Charfauros had three prior demotions: from airport police chief to GPD captain; a demotion by former Chief (Fred) Bordallo; and a demotion by former Chief Cruz. At the time of the December 2016 incident, Charfauros was the highest uniformed classified employee. GPD has an established chain of command. This was not Charfauros’ first infraction. In light of these facts and the DOA Personnel Rules and Regulations, the court finds that termination was an appropriate sanction and will not disturb the CSC’s Decision and Order sustaining GPD’s adverse action against Charfauros."

“I think the court missed the point,” said Charfauros’ attorney Randall Cunliffe. “We are pretty sure that we will prevail when we get to the Supreme Court and appeal.”

Though Charfauros held the highest-ranking classified uniformed officer position at the time, the court noted that he made statements to the media as a private citizen to give his side of the story.

Charfauros argued that his speaking to the media was not insubordination because GPD did not issue an order for him not to speak to the media.

“Obviously, he was not happy that the court ruled against him. We think that the court made a mistake,” Cunliffe said.

Charfauros was successful in having his demotion overturned.

But he still wants to return to work at GPD.