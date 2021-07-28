A woman who was accused in the 2019 deadly crash that claimed the life of Yun Park is expected to get a lenient plea deal with the government.

Charity Alex appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

It was said in court that she would be admitting to a lesser charge of reckless driving with bodily injury. Her deal would include a one-year prison sentence.

The other charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligence, imprudent driving and driving without a driver’s license were not included in her plea agreement.

“(Members of the victim’s family) are not so excited about it but, in the end, they understand, based on the evidence we have,” Assistant Attorney General Steven Haderlie said.

“This is a big downgrade,” said Lamorena.

“This was a very unique case. It was looking light on the ability to prevail at trial,” Haderlie said.

“I have a lot of questions to ask, especially with what was downgraded and restitution, etc.,” Lamorena said, as he pushed back the defendant's change-of-plea hearing for another month.

Alex is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 24.

2019 crash

According to Post files, witnesses reported to police that they saw a white Honda CRV driven by Alex traveling eastbound on Airport Road on Jan. 6, 2019. Alex allegedly veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Nissan Frontier truck driven by Yun Park.

Park died Jan. 12, 2019, from his injuries. He had a broken neck and ruptured intestines.

Alex told police she had been up extra early to drop her friend off to work at Kmart and attend Bible study. She said she was on her way home and must have blacked out because the next thing she recalled was being in the hospital, court documents state.

Alex assumed she was just really tired and fell asleep while driving, documents state.