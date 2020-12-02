Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola said her court is ready to take the criminal case against defendant Katner Herry to trial, but the parties are still preparing.

A hearing was held on Tuesday with Herry’s newly court-appointed attorney Terence Timblin.

The court ordered that the Alternate Public Defender, who had to withdraw from the case due to a conflict, deliver all the documents and evidence in the case to Herry’s new attorney.

Timblin told the court he has yet to speak with the defendant.

Herry is scheduled back in court on Dec. 9.

He has since asserted his rights to a speedy trial and is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with the January death in Toto.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

On Jan. 25, the woman was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results showed Luciana Polly had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

He got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, state that he "killed Polly," according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Polly's partially clothed body was found by children playing in the area.