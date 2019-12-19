Judge recommends denying cockfighting ban lawsuit

District Court Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. has recommended denying a motion for preliminary injunction filed by Sedfrey Linsangan.

The local businessman had attempted to prevent the federal government from enforcing the ban against cockfighting and argued that portions of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 prohibiting cockfighting in Guam and other U.S. territories are unconstitutional.

Linsangan argued that cockfighting is part of his culture, custom and tradition but also a hobby, pastime, exercise and sport.

Judge Manibusan found the plaintiff failed to show how the passage of the federal ban deprives him of “life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” The federal ban takes effect on Friday.

“The plaintiff has not cited any authority to support his claim that he has a liberty interest in continuing to participate in gamefowl fighting,” the judge wrote in a report and recommendation filed in the District Court on Thursday. “Additionally, although there are criminal consequences and penalties attached with a violation of the cockfighting ban, an individual so prosecuted will not be denied due process of law since said individual will be afforded all the protections attendant with a criminal trial.”

The court also was not convinced that Linsangan had shown how Congress’ enactment of the cockfighting ban discriminates against him or any person on account of his race, language or religion.

The court determined that enactment of the ban was applied uniformly throughout the 50 states and territories.

“The court sympathizes with the argument that the people of Guam have been disenfranchised in their ability to elect federal lawmakers in the executive and legislative branches and to otherwise meaningfully participate through elected officials in the process of enacting federal laws that apply to the island, but the remedy for such disenfranchisement lies within the political, not judicial, process.,” Manibusan wrote. “This court is constrained by the Supremacy Clause and other provisions of the Constitution, specifically the Commerce Clause and the Territorial Clause, which give Congress the authority to enact laws such as Section 12616 that apply to all citizens of the U.S. territories.”

The court determined the balance of equities and the public interest weigh in the federal government’s favor.

Linsangan has 14 days to file a written objection to the report and recommendation that will be reviewed by the Chief Judge.