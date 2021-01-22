Judge recommends dismissing shutdown lawsuit

District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo has recommended the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a local bar owner, which challenged the government's COVID-19 emergency orders on grounds that they violated his constitutional rights.

The parties have 14 days to file objections to Bordallo's recommendation, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The District Court chief judge will make the final decision on the case.

Thomas Peinhopf, who operates Livehouse and The Shady Lady bar/tavern, filed suit in September, asking the federal court to nullify the governor's executive orders that forbade certain businesses from opening during the pandemic.

The Office of the Attorney General sought dismissal. The parties argued their cases before Bordallo on Dec. 8, 2020.

The magistrate judge addressed four counts in his recommendation, which were the plaintiff's claims relating to the taking of property without compensation, substantive due process violation, lack of procedural due process and violation of equal protection.

On the first count, Bordallo stated that despite interfering with his investment-backed expectations, Peinhopf failed to adequately show the economic impact resulting from government regulations, and the character of the government's action – aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 – appear to favor dismissal.

On the second count, regarding substantive due process, Bordallo stated that exhibits attached to the plaintiff's complaint did not contain "any factual allegations showing that the defendants acted with deliberate indifference or with the purpose to harm. Instead, the exhibits attached to the complaint indicate that the Defendants' actions were taken to safeguard public health and contain the virus's spread."

In terms of procedural due process, Bordallo stated that the plaintiff failed to assert a protectible liberty or property interest, but even if he did, there is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented emergency. The Supreme Court has determined that summary action, with deprivation of property to protect public health being one of the oldest examples, may be justified in emergency situations, according to Bordallo.

Lastly, with the equal protection claim, Bordallo stated that despite the plaintiff's allegations, a review of the complaint and exhibits do not establish his business as similarly situated to businesses that sell essential or necessary items, and neither has he shown that the classification of "essential" and "non-essential" were made on any basis other than risk to public health.

Bordallo recommended that the District Court chief judge dismiss "with leave" counts I through IV and to dismiss with prejudice a request for monetary damages against the governor and the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services in their official capacities.

Local court challenges

While the government is making headway in federal court, it continues to press on with challenges in local court.

In late December 2020, facing challenges and losses at the Superior Court of Guam related the government's quarantine mandate, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero filed a request for declaratory judgement at the Supreme Court of Guam, asking that it recognize the government's authority to impose quarantine measures and determine the parameters for quarantine.

The governor's lawyers filed a brief Wednesday, stating that the Organic Act of Guam expressly vests in the governor the authority to maintain public health services. In addition, the brief points to the broad powers established in the Emergency Health Powers Act.

The lawyers argued that quarantine policies should not be susceptible to constitutional challenge unless those policies have no real or substantial relations to the pandemic, or they are beyond all question a plain invasion of fundamental rights.

Courts should apply the deferential standard established in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 case involving a constitutional challenge to regulation adopted in Cambridge requiring residents to be vaccinated for smallpox, according to the governor's brief.

"The Jacobson court recognized that even constitutional rights were subject to certain limitation to secure the general health of the state," the brief stated.

The Jacobson case was also cited in briefs submitted to the District Court in the Peinhopf case. Ironically, Bordallo moved away from the Jacobson framework when he recommended judgment in favor of dismissing the challenge to the government's mandates.

"Because the Jacobson framework has been called into question and because the motion to dismiss analyzes the claims under post-Jacobson tiered standards, the court does not put much reliance on the holding of said case," Bordallo stated.

But the governor, in her brief to the Supreme Court, stated that courts specifically considering challenges to quarantine measures have generally applied the Jacobson framework.

The governor's brief also states that courts should not be permitted to modify quarantine orders, as under the Organic Act and the Emergency Health Powers Act, the executive branch has the power and duty to establish quarantine, "and courts should not be empowered to impose judicially-created policies affect (sic) public health."