Judge recuses himself from Susuico homicide cases

A woman accused of being involved in the death of Jason Susuico has yet to answer to her charges.

On Tuesday afternoon Cynthia Rose Quinata appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to plead guilty or not guilty to murder charges related to the death of Susuico, whose remains were found in January.

Quinata, who is in Department of Corrections custody, appeared via Zoom. She was unable to enter a plea because her appointed attorney, Cesar Cabot, filed a motion to withdraw due to medical issues.

In addition, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan said he could not preside over Quinata's trial, nor those of her co-defendants, due to being familiar with Susuico, a retired Guam Army National Guard recruiter.

The Judiciary of Guam's profile on Quan states he currently serves as a captain in the Guam Army National Guard.

As a result of the recusal, Quinata's arraignment was rescheduled to be held before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m., when Quan explained she will be appointed new counsel.

"Rest assured, you are not being forgotten," Quan told Quinata. "It's just we have to make sure that your rights are protected and the processes are preserved."

Investigation

Quinata was arrested and charged in July, months after Susuico's remains were found in a jungle area near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. Detectives were told by a confidential informant that Susuico had been "beat down" at Quinata's residence in Pågat, Mangilao over a "burned drug deal."

According to court documents, officers went to Quinata's home where she admitted to purchasing a ticket to leave the island, but denied having anything to do with Susuico's death. The Guam Police Department's Forensic Science Division, however, found "large traces of blood on the walls and floors inside of the bedrooms," which led to Quinata's arrest and charging.

Days later, Jordan Michael Babauta was arrested and charged after a second informant told police that Babauta and Brandon Chandler had been overheard talking about beating Susuico and disposing of his body, Post files state. Chandler was charged last week.