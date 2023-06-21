Judge reduces suspect's bail, cites 'situation' after typhoon

A Superior Court of Guam judge has reduced the bail amount of a prison officer accused of smuggling contraband into Guam's Adult Correctional Facility.

On Tuesday morning, Travis William Francis Venus appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan to address a motion relating to the reduction of Venus' bail amount.

Venus, a Department of Corrections officer, was accused of bringing methamphetamine, a pipe, chewing tobacco and vape pens into the facility for an inmate on April 23.

Venus was charged the next day and initially turned over to DOC on $25,000 cash bail, but was released April 26 after posting the amount.

While Venus has been released, he appeared alongside his attorney, Joshua Walsh, who explained Venus' family members posted the amount and are now "incurring significant financial distress."

Walsh continued by asking for the bail amount to be reduced to $5,000.

Questions

In response, the judge asked Venus and his defense counsel, "Why would you put it up if you knew you could not afford it?"

"There's a reason for the bail amount, at which point if you put it up, the intention is to keep it where it is," Quan added.

However, after prosecutor Basil O'Mallan opposed the reduction and Quan discussed further with Walsh the circumstances faced by Venus' family, Quan took the damage left by Typhoon Mawar into account.

"Normally, I would not consider reduction," Quan said. "However, with knowledge Mawar has caused significant problems on the island, ... I will make an exception in this matter, given the current situation on island."

Quan subsequently reduced Venus' bail amount to $7,000, while keeping the same conditions of his release, which includes electronic monitoring and being able to work.

According to Post files, Venus was to be on administrative leave until an Internal Affairs investigation concludes.

Venus is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, promoting major prison contraband as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.