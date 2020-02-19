Judge rejects cargo thief's excuse, spares him from prison

Vandrick Guillermo Perez, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday in the District Court of Guam to one year of probation for stealing vape juice while employed as an air cargo agent who handled mail cargo between October 2016 and March 2017.

“I take full responsibility. There is nothing I can do now but keep moving forward,” he said during his sentencing hearing.

When asked by District Court Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood what he did with the vape juice, Perez replied, “Just gave it away.”

Perez had claimed he was influenced by peer pressure when committing the crimes. According to court documents, he had stolen vape juice on at least two occasions. He admitted to helping another defendant, Ryan Duenas, steal a box of vape juice which Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero said could contain up to 60 bottles of vape juice valued at $20 apiece.

“He fell into the same sort of crime everyone else was doing,” said Perez’s defense attorney, Jon Ramos.

Duenas was sentenced to 36 months of probation and has paid $4,000 in restitution.

Leon Guerrero said Perez “took advantage of his position.”

“These crimes are quite serious crimes,” said Leon Guerrero, who recommended Perez serve three years of probation, pay a $500 fine and complete 50 hours of community service.

Under federal guidelines, Perez was facing up to six months in prison and up to three years of probation.

When handing down the sentence, Tydingco-Gatewood made it clear she was not buying the defendant's “peer pressure” excuse.

“That is not an excuse to steal from the U.S. Postal Service. I will not accept that as an excuse,” Tydingco-Gatewood told the defendant.

In addition to being sentenced to one year of probation, Perez was ordered to pay a $500 fine.