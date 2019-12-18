Judge rejects plea deal for DOC officer

A Department of Corrections officer accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl known to him will have to cut a new plea deal with the government after a Superior Court of Guam judge rejected his plea agreement.

Charles Cruz Pangelinan, 27, is charged with attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

Pangelinan, who remains on the job at DOC, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday expecting to plead guilty to a lesser charge of assault as a misdemeanor.

The agreement called for no jail time.

I don't remember

However, the court rejected the plea agreement after Pangelinan testified about the events that he recalled happened the night of the alleged incident.

"That day I just got off shift and me and my wife were heading to a Christmas party for my work," said Pangelinan. "That night I drank a little too much. I don't remember so much of the night. But, when we got home I saw my daughter and niece sleeping on the couch. I went to pick up my daughter who was sleeping next to my niece underneath the covers and put my daughter with my wife inside the room. I went back out to have a drink of water ... and I went back to my room. That's pretty much all I can remember for that night."

He said he was "hung over" when he woke up the following morning.

"I went outside to check on my daughter and niece," he said. "As soon as I went out, I sat on the couch and just the way my niece was acting towards me kind of gave off an iffy vibe. I kind of was really messed up last night to where she kind of felt unsafe. But, I don't really remember doing anything towards her. I asked her if she was OK and she said, yes. I apologized that I came home drunk."

Judge Quan said Pangelinan is not admitting to the charge in the plea agreement if he claims that he can't remember.

"At this point, you have to go back. I can't accept the plea as written given the defendants assertion that he doesn't recall what had happened," said Judge Quan.

The court told both parties to file a new plea agreement, if any, before the next hearing.

Pangelinan is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 21.

Court complaint

On Dec. 15, 2018, police received a complaint that the victim, who was 16-years-old at the time, was inappropriately touched by the suspect, court documents state.

The victim told police that she was asked to babysit the night of the alleged incident.

It's alleged the victim awoke later that night to the suspect removing the blanket and moving his hand along the rim of the victim's shorts.

She told police she felt as if the suspect was "examining her," documents state.

The teen said she then moved her leg, which forced the suspect to run back to his bedroom for a few minutes. He returned and sat down next to the victim asking, "were you awake when I did that?" documents state.

She told him yes and that's when the suspect took his daughter from the couch and put her in the bedroom, documents state. He returned to the couch and allegedly asked the victim, "Have you ever done anything?" She said no. Documents state, the suspect continued to ask why and that's when the victim said, "Don't touch me!"

The suspect got up from the couch and told her, "I'm sorry," and asked the victim not to tell anyone because he was drunk, documents state.

DOC looking into it

The charges against Pangelinan were not filed in court until March 2019, as the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam by the Guam Police Department.

The alleged incident occurred and was reported in Dec. 2018, when Tony Lamorena was the director of the prison. Lamorena tells the Guam Daily Post he was never made aware of the allegations.

DOC Director Frank Ishizaki said the department will be looking into it and take appropriate action, if required.