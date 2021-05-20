A man allegedly caught on video surveillance burglarizing Mama Tita's Bakery in Santa Rita in 2019 will have to renegotiate his plea agreement with the attorney general's office after Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas rejected the deal.

Shawn Michael Blas Santos was back in court Wednesday.

Judge Barcinas told the prosecution to go back and redo the plea agreement.

The alleged victim's attorney, Jay Arriola, previously told the court that they object to the offer from the prosecution.

Santos was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor and theft of property as a petty misdemeanor.

It was said in court he would plead guilty to a lesser charge of burglary as a third-degree felony and serve two years in prison for the crime.

Arriola had shared the victim's concern, as Santos' criminal history includes at least a dozen separate cases that date back to 2006.

In December 2019, Santos was accused of taking a bag from the victim's car and taking multiple identification cards, court documents state.

Video surveillance also shows a person walking in and out of the bakery, appearing to be watching the victim. He then grabs a receipt bag that was on a chair inside the kitchen and flees, documents state.