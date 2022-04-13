A man accused of leading Guam police officers on a chase through Inalåhan in July 2021 before authorities found drugs is set to admit to certain allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Justin William Agulto Navarro, 31, was set to plead guilty Tuesday before Judge Vernon Perez to reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

The court questioned the plea deal after Navarro addressed the judge about the incident.

“I wasn’t actually the driver, but I am being accused of it,” said Navarro.

“Well, why would you admit to reckless driving?” said Perez, who decided not to accept Navarro’s plea after hearing his statement.

The plea deal does not include the charge in the indictment against Navarro for eluding a police officer.

Navarro is scheduled to appear back in court May 9.

Navarro’s co-defendant and brother, Jarell Tonko Agulto, 19, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

An indictment was handed down against the pair July 13, 2021.

In 2019, Navarro was named in a separate drug case involving 5 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted from a parcel mailed from Las Vegas. The case resulted in criminal charges of illegal drug possession and importation against mixed martial arts fighter Ricky Mike Camp. Navarro, who allegedly picked up the package that contained the drugs, was not charged in the case, Post files state.