A Superior Court of Guam judge has ruled that murder defendant John Richard Bass III is competent to stand trial.

Bass, 27, is charged in the deadly stabbing of Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana on June 6, 2021, at a Tamuning apartment complex.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena filed his decision Wednesday, two months after local psychologist Dr. Juan Rapadas told the court that his assessment shows that Bass is fit for trial.

Rapadas said Bass did not lack the mental capacity to understand his actions at the time of the alleged murder.

The doctor also found that Bass does not suffer from any post-traumatic stress.

Lamorena stated in court documents that the case will not be transferred to Mental Health Court.

During a hearing in November 2021, defense attorney Peter Santos requested that a second, more in-depth evaluation be performed on the defendant.

Bass stands accused of stabbing Laguana more than a dozen times. The woman's 19-year-old daughter also suffered stab wounds while trying to defend her mother, court documents state.