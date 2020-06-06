Judge scrutinizes $1.75M proposed legal fees in archdiocese bankruptcy case

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday scrutinized nearly $1.75 million in proposed legal and other professional fees in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of the Archdiocese of Agana. Clergy sex abuse survivors have yet to receive any settlement payment from the Catholic Church.

At the end of the day, the judge said, every dollar that's not spent on other costs will go toward compensating Guam's clergy sex abuse survivors.

The judge spared no detail in her review of the proposed billings from attorneys representing the archdiocese and the clergy abuse survivors.

At one point, she corrected a $1 error in calculation.

She pointed out duplicate billings, questioned billing entries, and sought clarification on the nature of certain work that was billed.

Attorneys made the decision to "write off" many of the costs that the judge questioned during Friday's hearing.

Attorneys to keep travel cost lean

To further curtail future costs, the judge asked counsels to choose "reasonably priced" hotels or at least submit reasonable hotel bills.

She is considering capping round-trip airfare between Guam and the states at $2,500 for billing purposes.

Counsels from the same firm or group need not attend the same hearings, she said, and the court will try to hold hearings via telecom as often as possible to help reduce costs for the parties involved.

"I'm not your typical bankruptcy judge," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

'Concerning'

U.S. Assistant Trustee Curtis Ching said the "significant amount of accruing professional fees are concerning," after reviewing the proposed compensation.

Based on court filings, the second set of interim fees are as follows:

$895,784 fees and expenses, Stinson LLP, creditors committee counsel (August 2019-March 2020)

fees and expenses, Stinson LLP, creditors committee counsel (August 2019-March 2020) $397,374 fees and expenses, Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., archdiocese counsels (August 2019-March 2020)

fees and expenses, Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., archdiocese counsels (August 2019-March 2020) $171,337 fees, Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch Inc., archdiocese special counsel (July 2019-March 2020)

fees, Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch Inc., archdiocese special counsel (July 2019-March 2020) $131,739 fees and expenses, Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel (August 2019-March 2020)

fees and expenses, Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel (August 2019-March 2020) $78,750 Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., creditors' appraiser and real estate consultant (August 2019-February 2020)

Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., creditors' appraiser and real estate consultant (August 2019-February 2020) $50,579 fees and expenses, attorney John Terlaje, archdiocese counsel (August 2019-February 2020)

fees and expenses, attorney John Terlaje, archdiocese counsel (August 2019-February 2020) $21,293 fees and expenses, attorney Paul Richter, special insurance counsel for creditors (June 2019-March 2020)

Prior to the hearing, Ching was able to get some of the law firms to reduce their proposals, some by about $700 each.

After the judge's scrutiny, the final amount for the second round of billings could be thousands of dollars less.

The first round of professional fees amounted to about $1.5 million last year.

300 abuse claims

Nearly 300 clergy sex abuse survivors have come forward since 2016, and the archdiocese filed for reorganization under bankruptcy to settle the claims now at more than $1 billion.

The archdiocese's settlement offer for survivors is about $21 million, which the survivors find acceptable.

"We were attacked and abused when we were young, innocent children serving God," clergy abuse survivor Leo Tudela said in a court filing prior to the hearing. "We can assure you that all we want now is justice, a reasonable settlement, and closure for our pain and suffering as a result of the attacks and abuse by those who violated our freedom and forever changed our lives for their own satisfaction."

Tudela, a former altar boy, is chairman of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, representing the interests of abuse survivors. He is a retired district manager and Asia-Pacific relations director for the U.S. Postal Service.

The judge agreed with the U.S. Trustee's suggestion to reconsider a March 2019 interim compensation procedure, with the goal of making "downward adjustment" of the percentage of monthly fees allowed to be paid to attorneys and other professionals.

The court hearing, however, was cut short when one of the attorneys took a phone call and started talking about unrelated matters. Everyone at the hearing was able to hear the conversation, despite court staff requests for the unidentified attorney to mute his phone when not speaking to the judge.