Judge sends federal drug convict back to prison

Jimmy Afaisen, who was convicted for his part in the largest cocaine seizure in Guam history, had his supervised release revoked on Thursday after he tested positive for methamphetamine multiple times.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced Afaisen to three months in prison with credit for time served.

He will also serve 33 months of supervised release.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld previously told the court that Afaisen was working to get back into the Lighthouse Recovery Center for treatment of drug addiction. He asked the court to spare his client from jail time.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro disagreed during Afaisen’s revocation hearing held in October.

"He's had plenty of opportunities to address his drug problem. He's been testing positive since May," said Sambataro, who told the court that the defendant should not just be given a slap on the wrist.

Afaisen was sentenced to six months in prison in August 2019 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

Drugs washed ashore

In May 2018, police executed a search warrant at a home in Inarajan. Jimmy Afaisen and his cousin, Robert John Afaisen, and eight others were arrested and charged. Officers found at least 10 pounds of cocaine at the residence, Post files state.

Jimmy Afaisen told investigators he had received a little more than 2 ounces of cocaine from his cousin Robert on May 6, 2018, Post files state.

Robert Afaisen's charges involve possession of 10 or more pounds of cocaine found in a plastic drum that washed up on the Inarajan shoreline. He also pleaded guilty to possession of 11 pounds or more of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.